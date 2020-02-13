|
IDWs Transformers Vs. The Terminator: Giang Issue #1 Comic Kingdom of Canada Exclusi
Joining the first issue cover parade
for the upcoming Transformers vs. The Terminator series is artist John Giang
with a Comic Kingdom of Canada exclusive which is now available for pre-order through both CK
and Slabbed Heroes. Previews World
credits: (W) David Mariotte, John Barber, Tom Waltz (A/CA) Alex Milne (CA) Gavin Fullerton (CA) Francesco Francavilla (CA) John Giang Size up the attached artwork, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
The post IDWs Transformers Vs. The Terminator: Giang Issue #1 Comic Kingdom of Canada Exclusive Variant Cover
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.