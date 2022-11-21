Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:01 AM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,215
Prime 1 Studio Next Level Showcase X ? Powermaster Optimus Prime Concept Design & Meg


Prime 1 Studio Next Level Showcase X*have finished via YouTube and they have revealed some really impressive new officially licensed statues for Transformers collectors. This time they are featuring a collaboration with artist Josh Nizzi for two new impressive Transformers statues: Prime 1 Studio Powermaster Optimus Prime Concept Design By Josh Nizzi*? Promoted as the “most technology complex Transformers statue ever created” by Prime 1 Studio with the greatest number of parts even besting Prime 1 Studio AOE Jetwing Optimus Prime. The statue recreates Josh Nizzi’s art faithfully and it has 2 different modes for display:*Striker mode with &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Prime 1 Studio Next Level Showcase X ? Powermaster Optimus Prime Concept Design & Megatron Overlord By Josh Nizzi Statues appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



