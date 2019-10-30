Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,704

Transformers War for Cybertron Siege 35th Cell Shaded Optimus Prime and Megatron Gall



Time for a quick look at two recently released Transformers War for Cybertron Siege figures! To celebrate the 35th Anniversary of the brand, several repaints are being released in special packaging. Two of those are the cell shaded Optimus Prime and Megatron figures. These are straight up repaints of their Siege counterparts with a paint deco to mimic the cartoon look. They don’t quite fit in with the rest of the Siege line, BUT, they are super clean and I found them cool enough to justify a double dip on the molds so close together. In the US, these are



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.