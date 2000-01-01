Selling MP/3p Collection

Below is a list of what I have. All MIB unless noted and have been displayed in smoke free home inside lock and key cabinets.







Prices do not include shipping. I will give discounts on bulk purchases PM me.





I am in the GTA







Optimus Prime TAKARA - $225





Sideswipe TAKARA - $85





Ironhide TAKARA - $80





Rachet TAKARA - $80





Snarl FANSTOYS - $200





Swoop FANSTOYS - blue chest chip paint on knee - $215





Slag FANSTOYS - $250





Grimlock TAKARA no box/modified hands - $80





Megatron Xtransbots - $150





Starscream TAKARA - $200





Skywarp TAKARA - $185





Thundercracker TAKARA - $185





Shockwave TAKARA - $75





Sharpnel Fanstoys - $140





Red Alert TAKARA KO - $50





Inferno TAKARA KO - damaged box - $50





Cosmos XTB - $115





Onslaught Botron War -$100





Vortex Botron War - $80





Brawl Botron War - $80





Blast-off Botron War - $80





Swindle Botron War - $80





Ramjet BB7 - $125





Thrust BB7 - $125





Dirge BB7 - $125





Hot Rod TAKARA - $85





Ultra Magnus TAKARA - $200





Wreck Gar x2 KFC - $165





Wheelie Xtransbots - hold





Pipes Xtransbots - $50





Prowl damaged side mirror- $50





Bluestreak - $100







Wheel Jack - $100





Sunstreaker - $100





Skyfire - $200







Brawn - $100







Bumble bee - $100







Gears - $100







Huffer - $100







Kup - $200







Springer - $100







Tracks - $100







Smokescreen $100

