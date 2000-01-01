Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Selling MP/3p Collection
Below is a list of what I have. All MIB unless noted and have been displayed in smoke free home inside lock and key cabinets.



Prices do not include shipping. I will give discounts on bulk purchases PM me.


I am in the GTA



Optimus Prime TAKARA - $225


Sideswipe TAKARA - $85


Ironhide TAKARA - $80


Rachet TAKARA - $80


Snarl FANSTOYS - $200


Swoop FANSTOYS - blue chest chip paint on knee - $215


Slag FANSTOYS - $250


Grimlock TAKARA no box/modified hands - $80


Megatron Xtransbots - $150


Starscream TAKARA - $200


Skywarp TAKARA - $185


Thundercracker TAKARA - $185


Shockwave TAKARA - $75


Sharpnel Fanstoys - $140


Red Alert TAKARA KO - $50


Inferno TAKARA KO - damaged box - $50


Cosmos XTB - $115


Onslaught Botron War -$100


Vortex Botron War - $80


Brawl Botron War - $80


Blast-off Botron War - $80


Swindle Botron War - $80


Ramjet BB7 - $125


Thrust BB7 - $125


Dirge BB7 - $125


Hot Rod TAKARA - $85


Ultra Magnus TAKARA - $200


Wreck Gar x2 KFC - $165


Wheelie Xtransbots - hold


Pipes Xtransbots - $50


Prowl damaged side mirror- $50


Bluestreak - $100



Wheel Jack - $100


Sunstreaker - $100


Skyfire - $200



Brawn - $100



Bumble bee - $100



Gears - $100



Prowl - $50



Bluestreak - $100



Wheel Jack - $100



Huffer - $100



Kup - $200



Springer - $100



Tracks - $100



Smokescreen $100
Last edited by OLDMR; Today at 03:03 PM.
