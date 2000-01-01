|
Selling MP/3p Collection
Below is a list of what I have. All MIB unless noted and have been displayed in smoke free home inside lock and key cabinets.
Prices do not include shipping. I will give discounts on bulk purchases PM me.
I am in the GTA
Optimus Prime TAKARA - $225
Sideswipe TAKARA - $85
Ironhide TAKARA - $80
Rachet TAKARA - $80
Snarl FANSTOYS - $200
Swoop FANSTOYS - blue chest chip paint on knee - $215
Slag FANSTOYS - $250
Grimlock TAKARA no box/modified hands - $80
Megatron Xtransbots - $150
Starscream TAKARA - $200
Skywarp TAKARA - $185
Thundercracker TAKARA - $185
Shockwave TAKARA - $75
Sharpnel Fanstoys - $140
Red Alert TAKARA KO - $50
Inferno TAKARA KO - damaged box - $50
Cosmos XTB - $115
Onslaught Botron War -$100
Vortex Botron War - $80
Brawl Botron War - $80
Blast-off Botron War - $80
Swindle Botron War - $80
Ramjet BB7 - $125
Thrust BB7 - $125
Dirge BB7 - $125
Hot Rod TAKARA - $85
Ultra Magnus TAKARA - $200
Wreck Gar x2 KFC - $165
Wheelie Xtransbots - hold
Pipes Xtransbots - $50
Prowl damaged side mirror- $50
Bluestreak - $100
Wheel Jack - $100
Sunstreaker - $100
Skyfire - $200
Brawn - $100
Bumble bee - $100
Gears - $100
Huffer - $100
Kup - $200
Springer - $100
Tracks - $100
Smokescreen $100
