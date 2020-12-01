|
New Takara Tomy Pre-Orders For May 2021: Transformers Kingdom And Studio Series 86
Takara Tomy Mall website
*have just updated several new Transformers Kingdom And Studio Series 86 pre-orders, all of them expected for release by May 2021. As usual, we can share for you some new stock images plus some extra information about these items. Studio Series (86) –*Keep in mind that Takara Tomy uses a different numeration compared to Hasbro, and these release are still part of the Japanese regular Studio Series line. SS-62 Scourge SS-63 Blur SS-64 Grimlock & Wheelie
Kingdom KD-06 Warpath
