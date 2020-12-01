Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New Takara Tomy Pre-Orders For May 2021: Transformers Kingdom And Studio Series 86
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,784
New Takara Tomy Pre-Orders For May 2021: Transformers Kingdom And Studio Series 86



Takara Tomy Mall website*have just updated several new Transformers Kingdom And Studio Series 86 pre-orders, all of them expected for release by May 2021. As usual, we can share for you some new stock images plus some extra information about these items. Studio Series (86) –*Keep in mind that Takara Tomy uses a different numeration compared to Hasbro, and these release are still part of the Japanese regular Studio Series line. SS-62 Scourge SS-63 Blur SS-64 Grimlock &#38; Wheelie Kingdom KD-06 Warpath
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Robots in Disguise Obsidian
Transformers
Transformers Reveal the Shield Voyager class Solar Storm Grappel
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro Generations Black Sky Shadow
Transformers
Transformers Prime Cyberverse Cliffjumper
Transformers
Transformers Animated Swindle
Transformers
Transformers Reveal the Shield Legends Megatron
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Maximal Optimus Primal
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:11 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.