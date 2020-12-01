Pre-Orders for Transformers War for Cybertron Kingdom Wave 2 figures are officially live at retailers around the web.* This* wave includes Core Megatron and Starcream, Deluxe Airrazor, Huffer, Ractonite and Arcee, Voyager Inferno and Dinobot, and Leader Class Ultra Magnus. Ship dates are in April of 2020. You can check reveal pics here
