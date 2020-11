Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,718

Fans Hobby MB-12A Nitewalker (G1 Nightbeat) Color Test Shot



Third Party company*



The post







More... Third Party company* Fans*Hobby have shared images of the color test shot of their next release:MB-12A Nitewalker (G1 Nightbeat). This is remold/redeco of Fans Hobby*MB-12 Athena (Masterforce Minerva) featuring new parts for the arms, chest plus 2 new face plates (with visor & without visor) and a new G1 inspired Nightbeat deco. Keep in mind that this is an early test shot and some changes may be done in the final product. Check all the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post Fans Hobby MB-12A Nitewalker (G1 Nightbeat) Color Test Shot appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca