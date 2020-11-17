|
Fans Hobby MB-12A Nitewalker (G1 Nightbeat) Color Test Shot
Third Party company*Fans*Hobby
have shared images of the color test shot of their next release:MB-12A Nitewalker (G1 Nightbeat). This is remold/redeco of Fans Hobby*MB-12 Athena (Masterforce Minerva) featuring new parts for the arms, chest plus 2 new face plates (with visor & without visor) and a new G1 inspired Nightbeat deco. Keep in mind that this is an early test shot and some changes may be done in the final product. Check all the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
