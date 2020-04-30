|
Transformers Earthrise Titan Class Scorponok In-Hand Images
Thanks to*PrimeVsPrime*on Youtube, we can share for you a great set of images of the impressive*Transformers Earthrise Titan Class Scorponok*for your viewing pleasure. Scorponok is the first Titan Class figure for the Earthrise line and we are sure fans will be really pleased with this release. Scorponok really catches all the “G1 spirit” in one single mold. This figure shines in all his modes. We can spot some great details like the eyes under Scorponok’s main head visor and all over the figure in city mode. Scorponok also features a nice range of posability and playability (the double Headmaster gimmick » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Earthrise Titan Class Scorponok In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca