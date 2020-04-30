Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,618

Transformers Earthrise Titan Class Scorponok In-Hand Images



Thanks to*PrimeVsPrime*on Youtube, we can share for you a great set of images of the impressive*Transformers Earthrise Titan Class Scorponok*for your viewing pleasure. Scorponok is the first Titan Class figure for the Earthrise line and we are sure fans will be really pleased with this release. Scorponok really catches all the “G1 spirit” in one single mold. This figure shines in all his modes. We can spot some great details like the eyes under Scorponok’s main head visor and all over the figure in city mode. Scorponok also features a nice range of posability and playability (the double Headmaster gimmick



