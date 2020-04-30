Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Earthrise Titan Class Scorponok In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,618
Transformers Earthrise Titan Class Scorponok In-Hand Images


Thanks to*PrimeVsPrime*on Youtube, we can share for you a great set of images of the impressive*Transformers Earthrise Titan Class Scorponok*for your viewing pleasure. Scorponok is the first Titan Class figure for the Earthrise line and we are sure fans will be really pleased with this release. Scorponok really catches all the “G1 spirit” in one single mold. This figure shines in all his modes. We can spot some great details like the eyes under Scorponok’s main head visor and all over the figure in city mode. Scorponok also features a nice range of posability and playability (the double Headmaster gimmick &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Earthrise Titan Class Scorponok In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers war for cybertron siege Phantom Strike Squadron Skywarp Wfc
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetal Lot Cheetor Rattrap Wapinator Terrorsaur+More
Transformers
1980's Hasbro G1 Transformers / Go Bots Lot
Transformers
Weijiang MPP10 Transformers Optimus Prime Kids Toy
Transformers
Transformers Soundwave G1 Canadian error box MIB unplayed RARE 1984
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations Titan Class Metroplex Complete In Box
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:17 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.