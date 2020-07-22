Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:20 AM
Super_Megatron
Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-49 Black Convoy (Nemesis Prime) Official In-Hand Image


The official Takara Tomy Transformers twitter have uploaded our first in-hand image of the Transformers Masterpiece MP-49 Black Convoy. This is the inevitable redeco of MP-44 Optimus Prime Ver.3 in Black Convoy/RID Scourge/Nemesis Prime colors. The image shows two samples, one in robot mode and another one in truck mode. This redeco won't include the trailer of the original release. This figure is expected for release by July 25th and you can still pre-order it via our sponsors links below.

The post Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-49 Black Convoy (Nemesis Prime) Official In-Hand Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



