Hot on the heels of our first sighting of the new*ReAction Transformers G2 Grimlock & Galvatron Toy Deco
*we can now share for your our first look a some new*Super 7 ReAction Transformers Toys which include a* new G1 Prototype Unicron figure! The back of the card of the aforementioned ReAction redecos (image thanks again to @RMaster007 on Twitter)
show images of what should be wave 6 of Super 7 retro-styled action figures. We have the following characters: Cyclonus Ultra Magnus Wreck-Gar Sharkticon Quintesson Unicron Unicron is sure a nice surprise since he’s not only a bigger 6 inch/15 » Continue Reading.
.
