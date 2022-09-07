Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page First Look At New Upcoming Super 7 ReAction Transformers Toys ? G1 Prototype Unicron
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,889
First Look At New Upcoming Super 7 ReAction Transformers Toys ? G1 Prototype Unicron


Hot on the heels of our first sighting of the new*ReAction Transformers G2 Grimlock &#038; Galvatron Toy Deco*we can now share for your our first look a some new*Super 7 ReAction Transformers Toys which include a* new G1 Prototype Unicron figure! The back of the card of the aforementioned ReAction redecos (image thanks again to @RMaster007 on Twitter) show images of what should be wave 6 of Super 7 retro-styled action figures. We have the following characters: Cyclonus Ultra Magnus Wreck-Gar Sharkticon Quintesson Unicron Unicron is sure a nice surprise since he’s not only a bigger 6 inch/15 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post First Look At New Upcoming Super 7 ReAction Transformers Toys – G1 Prototype Unicron Figure Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:25 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.