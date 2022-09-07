Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Super 7 ReAction Transformers G2 Grimlock & Galvatron Toy Deco Found At Target


Via Twitter user*@RMaster007*we can report two new*Super 7 ReAction Transformers toys found at Target. We have a new G2-inspired blue Grimlock (dino mode) and a toy-inspired white Galvatron. Both are redecos of the first ReAction toys of each character. Both were found at Target in*Pasadena, Maryland. As with other previous ReAction special redecos, they are likely to be exclusives to this store. See the images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

