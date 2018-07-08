|
Power of The Primes Wave 3 Prime Masters Found at US Retail
The hunt continues! 2005 Board member Fc203 has reported in the Texas Sightings
thread his latest purchase of Wave 3 Power of the Primes Prime Masters. The wave was found at his local Wal-mart. This wave includes; Megatronus with Bomburst, Quintus Prime with Bludgeon and Solus Prime with Octopunch!* Check out the photographic proof after the jump.
