Here is my current wants list.

I'm only looking for authentic,complete figures with boxes in great condition.

Pm me with any questions,and thank you!!



MASTERPIECES TAKARA ONLY!!)

MP Bumblebee

MP-13B Soundblaster

MP Artifire

MP Clampdown

MP Loudpedal

MP Blue Bluestreak

MP Gold Bumblebee

MP Red Bumblebee

MP Ghost Starscream

MP-7 Thundercracker

MP-6 Skywarp

MP-3 Starscream



MMC

SPHINX V2(light blue)

Insecticons



BADCUBE:

Grump

Insecticons



X-TRANSBOTS:

Arkose

Sweeps

Scourge

Apollyon(low priority)





KFC:

Crashog and Dumpyard



UNIQUE TOYS:

Sworder

Sharkticons



FANSTOYS:

Insecticons

Sever

Stomp

Grinder

Quakewave(low priority)



TOYWORLD:

Constructor

Jazz

Stepper



WEI JIANG:

Ultima Guard Omega Supreme



Also looking for:



TAKARA Unicron 2010

