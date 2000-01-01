Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:01 PM
Ringo
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jul 2016
Location: Refugee from Cybertron
Posts: 7
MASTERPIECE AND 3P WANTED!! Get your $$$ here!!
Hi,
Here is my current wants list.
I'm only looking for authentic,complete figures with boxes in great condition.
Pm me with any questions,and thank you!!

MASTERPIECESTAKARA ONLY!!)
MP Bumblebee
MP-13B Soundblaster
MP Artifire
MP Clampdown
MP Loudpedal
MP Blue Bluestreak
MP Gold Bumblebee
MP Red Bumblebee
MP Ghost Starscream
MP-7 Thundercracker
MP-6 Skywarp
MP-3 Starscream

MMC
SPHINX V2(light blue)
Insecticons

BADCUBE:
Grump
Insecticons

X-TRANSBOTS:
Arkose
Sweeps
Scourge
Apollyon(low priority)


KFC:
Crashog and Dumpyard

UNIQUE TOYS:
Sworder
Sharkticons

FANSTOYS:
Insecticons
Sever
Stomp
Grinder
Quakewave(low priority)

TOYWORLD:
Constructor
Jazz
Stepper

WEI JIANG:
Ultima Guard Omega Supreme

Also looking for:

TAKARA Unicron 2010
TAKARA Primus
