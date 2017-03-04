The least likely can be the most dangerous We’re rounding out our photoshoots of Titans Return Legends Wave 3 with a gallery of the Autobot ranked no.2 on the list of “best known Autobots”,*Bumblebee
! Titans Return lovingly updates Bumblebee with a new Legends class toy, one which sets out to be a new definitive version of the Autobot scout, and we’d argue he succeeds on that front. His robot mode, while not a perfect match for the original design, is the closest homage a Classics styled Bumblebee has had to the look of the 1984 cartoon design, with a » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005’s Titans Return Bumblebee Photoshoot
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...