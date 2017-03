Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,124

TFW2005?s Titans Return Bumblebee Photoshoot



The least likely can be the most dangerous We're rounding out our photoshoots of Titans Return Legends Wave 3 with a gallery of the Autobot ranked no.2 on the list of "best known Autobots",*



The least likely can be the most dangerous We're rounding out our photoshoots of Titans Return Legends Wave 3 with a gallery of the Autobot ranked no.2 on the list of "best known Autobots",* Bumblebee ! Titans Return lovingly updates Bumblebee with a new Legends class toy, one which sets out to be a new definitive version of the Autobot scout, and we'd argue he succeeds on that front. His robot mode, while not a perfect match for the original design, is the closest homage a Classics styled Bumblebee has had to the look of the 1984 cartoon design, with a

