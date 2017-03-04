Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005?s Titans Return Bumblebee Photoshoot
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,124
TFW2005?s Titans Return Bumblebee Photoshoot


The least likely can be the most dangerous We’re rounding out our photoshoots of Titans Return Legends Wave 3 with a gallery of the Autobot ranked no.2 on the list of “best known Autobots”,*Bumblebee! Titans Return lovingly updates Bumblebee with a new Legends class toy, one which sets out to be a new definitive version of the Autobot scout, and we’d argue he succeeds on that front. His robot mode, while not a perfect match for the original design, is the closest homage a Classics styled Bumblebee has had to the look of the 1984 cartoon design, with a &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005’s Titans Return Bumblebee Photoshoot appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Leader Class Starscream 2010 95% COMPLETE MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot All In Great Condition
Transformers
G1 Transformer Bots And Accessories Lot
Transformers
G1 Transformers And Accessories Lot Most In Excellent Condition
Transformers
TransFormers Combiner Wars Devastator MISB
Transformers
transformers g1 takara microchange pistol hand gun m1910 fn browning no.7 in box
Transformers
G1 transformers lot including Optimus Prime and Metroplex
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:47 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.