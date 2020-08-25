Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,232

Transformers Kingdom Rattrap In-Hand Images



Via*TonTon Review*on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new Transformers Kingdom Rattrap. Rattrap is back in a new small mold in the final part of the War For Cybertron trilogy. Rattrap features a robot mode close to his cartoon design with a new realistic beast mode, all packed in the Legends class size (which seems to be now called “Core Class” in Kingdom). Transformation looks simple and fun for a figure this size with a nice range of posability. Shoulder articulation is kind of different, but it works fine from what we can see. We can also share comparison



