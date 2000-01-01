|
TR Trytpicon Height Upgrade Kit?
Hope this thread helps others too!
Anyone know of a height upgrade kit for TR Trypticon? Basically, I want him to be the same height as my Metroplex, that way I can have them both battle like in the opening credits of the season that they were in the show.
Honestly don't know how they missed the whole same height thing? or even fairly keep them both fairly close in height, Trypti is like 2 inches shorter than Metroplex! What are you guys doing for fixes / ideas?
Might as well ask, in addition, are you displaying both Metroplex and Trypticon on the floor? shelf? diorama? base modes?
"No destroy Teletran 1, Dinobots destroy You!"