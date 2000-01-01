Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:53 AM   #1
DinobotsDestroyU
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2018
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 26
Question TR Trytpicon Height Upgrade Kit?
Hope this thread helps others too!

Anyone know of a height upgrade kit for TR Trypticon? Basically, I want him to be the same height as my Metroplex, that way I can have them both battle like in the opening credits of the season that they were in the show.

Honestly don't know how they missed the whole same height thing? or even fairly keep them both fairly close in height, Trypti is like 2 inches shorter than Metroplex! What are you guys doing for fixes / ideas?

Might as well ask, in addition, are you displaying both Metroplex and Trypticon on the floor? shelf? diorama? base modes?
Old Today, 11:32 AM   #2
thatVWandTFguy
Generation 2
Join Date: Jul 2010
Location: Alberta
Posts: 110
Re: TR Trytpicon Height Upgrade Kit?
If you check out the Radicons section of the sister site there have been a few homegrown solutions. Don't think any 3P company has made an official kit though.

There's also some published fixes for some of Typticon's known issues, worthwhile fixing those.
Old Today, 11:32 AM   #3
Crobot91
Metroplex
Crobot91's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 4,084
Re: TR Trytpicon Height Upgrade Kit?
I place him on a couple of books to even out the height differential. Since both he and Metroplex are in the background of my CHUG display, you can't see the books anyways.
