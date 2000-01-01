Today, 10:53 AM #1 DinobotsDestroyU Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2018 Location: Vancouver Posts: 26 TR Trytpicon Height Upgrade Kit? Hope this thread helps others too!



Anyone know of a height upgrade kit for TR Trypticon? Basically, I want him to be the same height as my Metroplex, that way I can have them both battle like in the opening credits of the season that they were in the show.



Honestly don't know how they missed the whole same height thing? or even fairly keep them both fairly close in height, Trypti is like 2 inches shorter than Metroplex! What are you guys doing for fixes / ideas?



If you check out the Radicons section of the sister site there have been a few homegrown solutions. Don't think any 3P company has made an official kit though.

There's also some published fixes for some of Typticon's known issues, worthwhile fixing those.



I place him on a couple of books to even out the height differential. Since both he and Metroplex are in the background of my CHUG display, you can't see the books anyways.



Tags metroplex, trytpicon

