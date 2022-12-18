Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,378
Funko Pop Retro Toys Mr. Potato Head Optimus Prime And Bumblebee Revealed


Via the official Funko Pop website we have our first images and information about the upcoming*Funko Pop Retro Toys Mr. Potato Head Optimus Prime And Bumblebee. Both figures will be released under the Pop Digital Collection which means you have to collect digital tokens in order to redeem the physical toys. More information can be found at Funko Pop website. These toys will be limited runs: Mr. Potato Head Optimus Prime – 999 units Mr. Potato Head Bumblebee – 1550 units

The post Funko Pop Retro Toys Mr. Potato Head Optimus Prime And Bumblebee Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



