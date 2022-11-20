Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,378

TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? December Week 3





As we are getting closer to Christmas, new toys have showed up in shelves all over the world. This week we have new Studio Series and Legacy toys in Germany, a new report from Panama after a while, the latest Legacy Deluxe and Voyager toys in Singapore, and our usual rain of new sightings from Taiwan. As we are getting closer to Christmas, new toys have showed up in shelves all over the world. This week we have new Studio Series and Legacy toys in Germany, a new report from Panama after a while, the latest Legacy Deluxe and Voyager toys in Singapore, and our usual rain of new sightings from Taiwan. Studio Series Wave 2 Core And Legacy Wave 3 Voyager in Germany *?*2005 Boards member*Phynxes*found Core*Exo-Suit Spike at M?ller in Cologne.*Nemesis Scourge*found Legacy Beast Wars Inferno at*Smthys Toys in Duisburg Meiderich which completes the wave with the previously reported Legacy Armada Starscream.

