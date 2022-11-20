Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? December Week 3



As we are getting closer to Christmas, new toys have showed up in shelves all over the world. This week we have new Studio Series and Legacy toys in Germany, a new report from Panama after a while, the latest Legacy Deluxe and Voyager toys in Singapore, and our usual rain of new sightings from Taiwan. Studio Series Wave 2 Core And Legacy Wave 3 Voyager in Germany*?*2005 Boards member*Phynxes*found Core*Exo-Suit Spike at M?ller in Cologne.*Nemesis Scourge*found Legacy Beast Wars Inferno at*Smthys Toys in Duisburg Meiderich which completes the wave with the previously reported Legacy Armada Starscream.
