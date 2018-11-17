Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,477

Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Wave 5 In Package Images



Via



The post







More... Via Baidu *we have in package images of the complete*Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Wave 5 for your viewing pleasure. Popular Studio Series line brings us a new batch of movie characters. Here we have a look at the packaging of SS-26 WWII Bumblebee (from The Last Knight), SS-27 Clunker Bumblebee (SS-01 Bumblebee 1976 Camaro in rusty deco), SS-28 Barricade (2007 movie), SS-29 Sideswipe (Dark Of The Moon) and SS-30 Crankcase (Dark Of The Moon). You can check the images after the jump and then let us your impressions on these new toys on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Wave 5 In Package Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





