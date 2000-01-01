Today, 06:34 PM #1 razin Canadian Slag Join Date: Oct 2009 Location: Strathroy, Ontario Posts: 3,360 Masterpieces for sale!



For now I don't have pricing listed, but will aim to do so soon. For now if you are interested please make a fair offer (think of the kid )



All have original boxes and are complete.



Hasbro MP



Optimus Prime

Grimlock (first Hasbro release)

Rodimus (knees have been replaced with metal knees)

Thundercracker

Starscream

Soundwave (and his 5 minions plus KO Ratbat)

Acidstorm

Sunstorm



Takara



Ultra Magnus

Ironhide

Ratchet

Bumblebee

Shockwave

Megatron

Smokescreen

Prowl

Streak

Wheeljack

Tracks

Grapple

Inferno

Hot Rodimus (MP28)



Knockoff



Red Alert (tabs broken on hood so its floppy in car mode, perfectly fine on bot mode)

