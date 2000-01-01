Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:34 PM
razin
Canadian Slag
Masterpieces for sale!
Time to pay for a kids college education, so need to sell off my MP collection. As sad as this makes me, the kid comes first. So here we go.

For now I don't have pricing listed, but will aim to do so soon. For now if you are interested please make a fair offer (think of the kid )

All have original boxes and are complete.

Hasbro MP

Optimus Prime
Grimlock (first Hasbro release)
Rodimus (knees have been replaced with metal knees)
Thundercracker
Starscream
Soundwave (and his 5 minions plus KO Ratbat)
Acidstorm
Sunstorm

Takara

Ultra Magnus
Ironhide
Ratchet
Bumblebee
Shockwave
Megatron
Smokescreen
Prowl
Streak
Wheeljack
Tracks
Grapple
Inferno
Hot Rodimus (MP28)

Knockoff

Red Alert (tabs broken on hood so its floppy in car mode, perfectly fine on bot mode)
Sideswipe
