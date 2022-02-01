Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,909

MPM-12N Nemesis Prime US Pre-Orders Live





Official international pre-orders for Movie Masterpiece MPM-12N Nemesis Prime are going live across the web today. This version of Nemesis is using the Bumblebee Movie mold but redecoed into the Scourge poser Nemesis Prime black and teal color scheme. US retail is around $155 USD with a ship date of June 2023. Transformers Masterpiece Movie Series MPM-12N Nemesis Prime (Bumblebee Movie Ver.) available at Entertainment Earth, Big Bad Toy Store, and TFSource.

