Old Today, 08:50 PM
Super_Megatron
MPM-12N Nemesis Prime US Pre-Orders Live



Official international pre-orders for Movie Masterpiece MPM-12N Nemesis Prime are going live across the web today. This version of Nemesis is using the Bumblebee Movie mold but redecoed into the Scourge poser Nemesis Prime black and teal color scheme.* US retail is around $155 USD with a ship date of June 2023.* Read on to check out pics and details, hit our sponsors below to snag your copy! Transformers Masterpiece Movie Series MPM-12N Nemesis Prime (Bumblebee Movie Ver.) –&#62; TFSource, Entertainment Earth, Big Bad Toy Store,
