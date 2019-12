New G1 Astrotrain Reissue Found At Walmart

Exciting news for G1 fans! Via a post*in Transformers Generation One G1 Facebook Group *we can report that a new*G1 Astrotrain Reissue has been found at Walmart. G1 Astrotrain was spotted at Walmart*in Farmingdale, NY. It is also available via Walmart Website for $50.00 . A very nice surprise and a chance to add some G1 flavor for your collections. Click on the bar to see the official images attached to this news post and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!