Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Tobe Nwigw To Shot More Scenes For Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,107
Tobe Nwigw To Shot More Scenes For Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts


American actor, rapper and singer*Tobe Nwigw have updated his Instagram account with a short video announcing that he’s doing some more scenes for the upcoming*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts live-action movie. According to his video, the Rise Of The Beasts production was pleased with his part, so he’s going to shoot some more scenes for the movie. It seems that the movie post-production is still working on some details. Transformers Rise Of The Beasts will be in theaters in June 9, 2022. Watch Tobe Nwigw’s video after the break and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Tobe Nwigw To Shot More Scenes For Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:32 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.