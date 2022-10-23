Moor Art Gallery website
*have updated images and information about their new*official G1 Optimus Prime/Convoy limited edition posters. Drawn by artist*Danny Schlitz
, we have the following limited posters: Optimus Prime/Convoy Regular Edition ? Hand-numbered edition of 70 prints. 16″x 24″ inches, ?34.99 / $39.00. Optimus Prime/Convoy Night Edition ? Hand-numbered edition of 50 prints. 16″x 24″ inches,*?39.99 / $45.00 Both posters are ready to ship now via*Moor Art Gallery website.
*See all the mirrored images attached to this news post and then share your impressions on these new limited posters on the 2005 Boards!
