Old Today, 01:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,107
Hasbro China Official Transformers 2007 15th anniversary Stop-Motion Video ?Visit To


The official*Hasbro China Transformers Weibo account*is treating us with a second*official stop-motion video*to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Transformers 2007 live-action movie. Once again, the 5 Autobots from the new*Amazon Exclusive Transformers Studio Series Transformers Movie 2007 15th Anniversary Multipack*recreate a classic scene from the first live-action movie: The first time they visited Sam’s house. What could go wrong this time? You can watch the fist Hasbro China stop-motion video on this news post. Watch the second video*here*or a YouTube mirror after the jump, as well as some screencaps. Let us know your impressions on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro China Official Transformers 2007 15th anniversary Stop-Motion Video “Visit To Sam”s House” appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



