Today, 10:32 PM
JohnnyVengeance
Wanted: Transformers Masterpiece (Beast Wars and some G1)
Hello there,

I am looking for the following in brand new sealed + mint condition:

- MP-32 Optimus Primal
- MP-34 Cheetor (reissue)
- MP-41 (reissue has the 35 anni sticker) Dinobot
- MP-43 Megatron

- MP-22 Ultra Magnus
- MP-33 Inferno
- MP-39 Sunstreaker
- MP-12+ Sideswipe
- MP-44 Optimus Prime

Thanks!
