Today, 02:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Beast Wars Ongoing Comic Coming in 2021


The Hollywoodreporter has published an article announcing a new series from Transformers comic publisher IDW publishing. To celebrate the 25th anniversary, IDW will bring us Transformers: Beast Wars! The series will be written by Erik Burnham (Transformers/Ghostbusters) and artist Josh Burcham (LSOTW and countless other Transformers projects). Covers for the first issue coming in February are attached to this news story and were done by Josh Burcham, Pico Ossio, Dan Schoening and Nick Brokenshire. Burcham’s cover for the first issue depicts Megatron in the background while the characters in the foreground are Optimus Primal, Rhinox, Cheetor, Rattrap and Bat &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Beast Wars Ongoing Comic Coming in 2021 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
Re: Beast Wars Ongoing Comic Coming in 2021
FUCKING BAT PRIMAL!!!!

whom I long ago turned into an OC/fanfict character named "Vampirax"

don't @ me

I was like, eh, who needs a BW comic, but DAMN. Burcham on art, Burnham on story (the IDW busters books are fucking terrific), and BATTY

yesssssssss
Msol
Cybertron
Re: Beast Wars Ongoing Comic Coming in 2021
Love that Josh art.
