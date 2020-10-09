The Hollywoodreporter has published an article announcing a new series from Transformers comic publisher IDW publishing. To celebrate the 25th anniversary, IDW will bring us Transformers: Beast Wars! The series will be written by Erik Burnham (Transformers/Ghostbusters) and artist Josh Burcham (LSOTW and countless other Transformers projects). Covers for the first issue coming in February are attached to this news story and were done by Josh Burcham, Pico Ossio, Dan Schoening and Nick Brokenshire. Burcham’s cover for the first issue depicts Megatron in the background while the characters in the foreground are Optimus Primal, Rhinox, Cheetor, Rattrap and Bat » Continue Reading.
