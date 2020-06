Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian Optimus Prime Deluxe Edition Official Details &

Yolopark, as they had announced via their* Facebook account , have finally revealed official details & promotional images of theur impressive*Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian Optimus Prime both the regular and Deluxe edition. This is a fully licensed non-transformable action figure featuring Yolopark's*First Internal Interconnect Endoskeleton System (IIES) that use real Mechanical Gear System for smooth movement unlike traditional ratchet joint for a total of*333 points of articulation and standing 32 cm tall. This is fine piece of engineering, featuring a new level of detail and sculpting.