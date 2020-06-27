|
Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian Optimus Prime Deluxe Edition Official Details &
Yolopark, as they had announced via their*Facebook account
, have finally revealed official details & promotional images of theur impressive*Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian Optimus Prime both the regular and Deluxe edition. This is a fully licensed non-transformable action figure featuring Yoloparks*First Internal Interconnect Endoskeleton System (IIES) that use real Mechanical Gear System for smooth movement unlike traditional ratchet joint for a total of*333 points of articulation and standing 32 cm tall. This is fine piece of engineering, featuring a new level of detail and sculpting. We highly suggest you to check all the new promotional images to see how many parts » Continue Reading.
