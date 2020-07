IDW’s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Line Art for Issue #21 Covers by Coller and M

Artists Casey Coller and Philip Murphy treat us to views of the creative development process for their respective A and RI Transformers issue #21 covers. Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Billie Montfort (Artist), Blacky Shepherd (Artist), Casey Coller (Cover Artist), E.J. Su (Cover Artist), Philip Murphy (Cover Artist), Joana Lafuente (Colorist), John-Paul Bove (Colorist), Leonard Ito (Colorist)