Artists Casey Coller and Philip Murphy treat us to views of the creative development process for their respective A and RI Transformers issue #21 covers. Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Billie Montfort (Artist), Blacky Shepherd (Artist), Casey Coller (Cover Artist), E.J. Su (Cover Artist), Philip Murphy
(Cover Artist), Joana Lafuente (Colorist), John-Paul Bove (Colorist), Leonard Ito (Colorist) Check out the attached artwork, add this issue to your collection and then sound off on the 2005 boards! “Rise of the Decepticons” continues! There are certain members of the Rise that if captured by Security Operations, would be bad news for » Continue Reading.
