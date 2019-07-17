|
War For Cybertron Unicron Pre-Orders Live In Japan Via Takara Tomy Mall Website
As it was announced previously
, Takara Tomy has just opened pre-order for the*New War For Cybertron Unicron via Takara Tomy Mall website
. Thanks to our very own 2005 Boards mod*Gamerlingual*for giving us the heads up about this news. Now Japanese fans can pre-order Unicron here
for*75,600 Yen which is $696.05 approximately. Almost $120 more than the $574.99 asked in Haslab crowdfunding
. Click on the bar and join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!
