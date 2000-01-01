optimusb39 Alternator Join Date: Aug 2015 Location: st. catherines ontario Posts: 904

Re: OS KO Warbotron Bruticus I have one of that set, the purple blast off and I gotta say the quality is exactly on par with the warbotron version, both the good and the bad. Both have the stress point on the hinge of the cockpit from having to stretch to clip over the shoulder pieces to form the shuttle. The solution is to bring the cockpit down into place first and then close the shoulder places under it. The plastic quality is great and the colours invoke g2 fruticus to me.

I also have the foxhound swindle ko, which isn't the same quality as the real one at all. The joints are tight but the plastic has a thinness and almost see through aperence due to the colour of yellow used and the tolerances for transformation are much looser overall. Still looks good but doesn't compare to the other options on the market. It doesn't help that the head on mine is actually a ko of the toyworld highway throttle bot with a blue Texas r anger handlebar mustache either. Definatelly not swindle, so I just renamed him ranger.