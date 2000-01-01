Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
joelones
OS KO Warbotron Bruticus
Just wondering on everyone's thoughts on the Jinbao OS KO Warbotron? It's a fraction of the cost. Any Jinbao feral Rex owners that can speak to the quality?
optimusb39
Re: OS KO Warbotron Bruticus
I have one of that set, the purple blast off and I gotta say the quality is exactly on par with the warbotron version, both the good and the bad. Both have the stress point on the hinge of the cockpit from having to stretch to clip over the shoulder pieces to form the shuttle. The solution is to bring the cockpit down into place first and then close the shoulder places under it. The plastic quality is great and the colours invoke g2 fruticus to me.
I also have the foxhound swindle ko, which isn't the same quality as the real one at all. The joints are tight but the plastic has a thinness and almost see through aperence due to the colour of yellow used and the tolerances for transformation are much looser overall. Still looks good but doesn't compare to the other options on the market. It doesn't help that the head on mine is actually a ko of the toyworld highway throttle bot with a blue Texas r anger handlebar mustache either. Definatelly not swindle, so I just renamed him ranger.
joelones
Re: OS KO Warbotron Bruticus
Just to be clear, I doubt you already have the Jinbao's version, from what I understand it isn't out yet. You probably mean the Wukong version, no?

From what I gather the Jinbao version is supposedly better quality than their feral rex, also non-simplified, however, plastic is slightly lesser quality (not matte, glossy). But for $120 for the set, wow, what can I say...I also can't imagine how I'd feel if I paid upwards of $500 for the originals. I'm starting to dislike this hobby...

http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/thread...1094614/page-9
optimusb39
Re: OS KO Warbotron Bruticus
Originally Posted by joelones View Post
Just to be clear, I doubt you already have the Jinbao Warbotron Bruticus, from what I understand it isn't out yet. You probably mean the Wukong version, no?

From what I gather the Jinbao version is supposedly better quality their feral rex, also non-simplified however, plastic is slightly lesser quality (not matte, glossy). But for $120 for the set, wow, what can I say...

http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/thread...1094614/page-9
Yes I think your right, sorry I misread. It's still a good quality set from what I've seen in hand and on review. Gonna have to look up the one your talking about but I agree 120 is an amazing price! Any idea if they would be compatible? Could you potentially mix and match all three for variation?
