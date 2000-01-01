Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:10 PM
#
1
oroboru
Machine War
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 274
Extra Time - Hasbro Unicron
Not sure if anyone posted this but it seems the counter has been miraculously reset to 38 days.
https://hasbropulse.com/products/tra...ertron-unicron
oroboru
Today, 03:17 PM
#
2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 526
Re: Extra Time - Hasbro Unicron
HAHAHAHAHA
In all seriousness, maybe I can save up for this guy now
__________________
my Wanted thread
my Feedback thread
evenstaves
Today, 03:17 PM
#
3
joshimus
Metroplex
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Hamilton
Posts: 4,300
Re: Extra Time - Hasbro Unicron
I'm laughing as well
joshimus
Today, 03:20 PM
#
4
JonoPrime
Beast Machine
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Burlington, ON
Posts: 490
Re: Extra Time - Hasbro Unicron
Surprise, surprise lol.
__________________
Feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60742
JonoPrime
Today, 03:36 PM
#
5
RocketGTR
Classic
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: Coquitlam, BC
Posts: 1,396
Re: Extra Time - Hasbro Unicron
Here's the official statement
__________________
My Sale Thread
My Feedback thread
RocketGTR
Today, 03:54 PM
#
6
QuadESL63
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 3,413
Re: Extra Time - Hasbro Unicron
May be I will do it now that I have 1 more month... should be like that from the start
__________________
Looking for:
Nothing... spent too much lately
QuadESL63
Today, 04:23 PM
#
7
RNSrobot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 2,052
Re: Extra Time - Hasbro Unicron
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha hahaha
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050
"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot
