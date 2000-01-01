Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Extra Time - Hasbro Unicron
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:10 PM   #1
oroboru
Machine War
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 274
Extra Time - Hasbro Unicron
Not sure if anyone posted this but it seems the counter has been miraculously reset to 38 days.

https://hasbropulse.com/products/tra...ertron-unicron
oroboru is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:17 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 526
Re: Extra Time - Hasbro Unicron
HAHAHAHAHA

In all seriousness, maybe I can save up for this guy now
evenstaves is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:17 PM   #3
joshimus
Metroplex
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Hamilton
Posts: 4,300
Re: Extra Time - Hasbro Unicron
I'm laughing as well
joshimus is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:20 PM   #4
JonoPrime
Beast Machine
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Burlington, ON
Posts: 490
Re: Extra Time - Hasbro Unicron
Surprise, surprise lol.
JonoPrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:36 PM   #5
RocketGTR
Classic
RocketGTR's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: Coquitlam, BC
Posts: 1,396
Re: Extra Time - Hasbro Unicron


Here's the official statement
__________________
My Sale Thread
My Feedback thread
RocketGTR is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:54 PM   #6
QuadESL63
Canadian Slag
QuadESL63's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 3,413
Re: Extra Time - Hasbro Unicron
May be I will do it now that I have 1 more month... should be like that from the start
__________________

Looking for:
  • Nothing... spent too much lately
QuadESL63 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:23 PM   #7
RNSrobot
Nexus Maximus
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 2,052
Send a message via AIM to RNSrobot
Re: Extra Time - Hasbro Unicron
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha hahaha
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Revenge of the Fallen Movie Devastator Supreme Complete
Transformers
NEW Hasbro Transformers Vintage G1 Reissue Soundwave & Condor Cassette Buzzsaw
Transformers
Masterpiece MP-22 ULTRA MAGNUS, MIB (authentic) with collector coin. [ G1 ]
Transformers
Masterpiece MP-24 STAR SABER, MIB (authentic) with collector coin. [ G1 ]
Transformers
Sealed case of 2. YOTH Masterpiece Optimus Prime (MP-10) MISB [G1] Platinum Ed.
Transformers
Combiner Wars (CW) DEVASTATOR MISB (never opened) straight from sealed case.
Transformers
Original 1984 G1 Transformers TOPSPIN in box! STILL FACTORY SEALED! - MISB MOC
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:43 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.