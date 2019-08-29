Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,344
Proceed, On Your Way to October 6th ? Unicron Crowdfunding Project Extended!


Proceed, on your way to – NOT YET. Unicron is heading into overtime with an extended period for ordering. Instead of ending on August 31st, he's getting another month plus. You will now have until October 6th, 2019. What is that date? The last day of New York Comic Con. Prepare yourselves for some serious hype during that weekend. We've been reading your comments and listening to your feedback about wanting more time, and we're excited to share that we are officially extending the campaign date for the TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON UNICRON HasLab project through New York Comic Con,

Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Old Today, 03:35 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 595
Re: Proceed, On Your Way to October 6th ? Unicron Crowdfunding Project Extended!
Wow, never saw that one coming...
