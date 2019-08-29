|
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-44 Convoy / Optimus V3 Extra In-Hand Images:
We have even more new in-hand images and information about the recentlyreleased Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-44 Convoy / Optimus V3 for your viewing pleasure. Once againtfoscarlan on Instagram
has uploaded even more images, now showing part of the transformation sequence of this Masterpiece figure, more specifically how all the part accommodate inside the upper body. Additionally, we also have a video of the spring-loaded skirts
that help to improve the articulation range of the legs. A very nice design choice that we are sure will please all fans who were waiting for this new Masterpiece.
