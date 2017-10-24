A nice sighting for all Mexican collectors. Thanks to Grupo Internacional De Fans De Transformers
*ans Transformers Mexico
Facebook groups for reporting that*Transformers: The Last Knight Autobots Unite Deluxe Hot Rod Spotted In Mexican Retail. Hot Rod was found in good quantities at*Aurrera store in Tlaxcala, Mexico for 419 Pesos (22 Dollars approximately). Mama Lucha stores are also selling Hot Rod for the same price. The figure comes in the “Autobots Unite” packaging. Happy hunting for all Mexican fans. You can click on the bar to see the pictures and then share your impressions at the 2005 Boards.
