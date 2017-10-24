Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:10 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,069
Transformers: The Last Knight Autobots Unite Deluxe Hot Rod Spotted At Mexican Retail


A nice sighting for all Mexican collectors. Thanks to Grupo Internacional De Fans De Transformers*ans Transformers Mexico Facebook groups for reporting that*Transformers: The Last Knight Autobots Unite Deluxe Hot Rod Spotted In Mexican Retail. Hot Rod was found in good quantities at*Aurrera store in Tlaxcala, Mexico for 419 Pesos (22 Dollars approximately). Mama Lucha stores are also selling Hot Rod for the same price. The figure comes in the “Autobots Unite” packaging. Happy hunting for all Mexican fans. You can click on the bar to see the pictures and then share your impressions at the 2005 Boards.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Autobots Unite Deluxe Hot Rod Spotted At Mexican Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



