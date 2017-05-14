Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,615
Possible Variant for Robots in Disguise Soundwave?


Care of SwiftEagle at the Allspark, we have word of a potential variant tooling for Robots in Disguise Soundwave. You see, the existing Soundwave toy has a faceplate on the packaging, but the toy’s head lacks a faceplate, instead giving Soundwave a head that evokes his Transformers Prime incarnation. However, SwiftEagle’s variant does indeed sport the faceplate! From what we know, the faceplate is not painted, and on SwiftEagle’s sample the translucent plastic for the eyes is set back, due to it not accommodating the extra plastic at the front for the faceplate. This suggests that there exists an &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Possible Variant for Robots in Disguise Soundwave? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
