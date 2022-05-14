Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,270
Super 7 Ultimates Transformers Banzai-Tron In-Hand Images


Via Weibo user*???????*we can share for you new in-hand images of the new*Super 7 Ultimates Transformers Banzai-Tron. This figure is part of Super 7 Ultimates Transformers Wave 1 (together with Optimus Prime, Ghost Of Starscream and Action Master Bombshell) action figures. Banzai-Tron is our first modern take on the G1 Action Master and we can see from that Super 7 really brought his design, details and colors in the right way. As far as articulation concerns, he’s on par with what other Ultimates figure offer with a pretty decent range of movement. He comes with 3 pairs of interchangeable &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Super 7 Ultimates Transformers Banzai-Tron In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



