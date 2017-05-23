Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,695

Transformers Digital AR/VR Experience Announced



Hasbro has announced that partner DMG Entertainment will be creating Transformers themed Digital Augmented and Virtual Reality centers. They will start in Shanghai, China and expand out from there. No word if they will hit the United States though. From DMG’s site: Transformers Live is a cross between an action-adventure spectacle, a theme park attraction and a theatrical show, featuring shape-shifting robots, aerial stunts and large-scale special effects. A custom-built theater seating 4,000 will host the live show that will expand on the Transformers storylines with a theme that will cater audiences around the world. Transformers Live will take advantage



