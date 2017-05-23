TFcon is very pleased to welcome James Roberts the writer of the fan favorite comic book series Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light to TFcon DC 2017. Mr. Roberts will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of Americas largest Transformers convention and will have select scripts available. TFcon Americas largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place in Washington DC the weekend of September 29th to October 1st, 2017. TFcon USA will take place at the Hyatt Regency Reston in Reston, Virginia with special guest NEIL ROSS the voices » Continue Reading.
