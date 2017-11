dingd0ng Animated Join Date: Oct 2012 Location: Markham, Ontario Posts: 1,800

FS: Pickup at Collector's Expo ONLY Hi everyone,



Some quick sales for pickup at the Expo this weekend. I will be there around 11-1pm. Listed below are items i am looking to sell.



Takara MP-09B MISB - $265

Hasbro SG MP-10 MISB - $225

SDCC Primitive Optimus Prime MISB - $120

Weijiang M-03 Bumblebee - $60



MISB SNES Classic MINI - $200



PM me if your interested.

Feedback Thread:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...light=dingd0ng __________________Feedback Thread: