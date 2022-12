Today, 03:50 PM #1 savagephil Beast Machine Join Date: Dec 2012 Location: toronto Posts: 460 Dumb question about haslab deathsaurus This will be a moronic question, but those who have had purchased deathsaurus from haslab, said it's 285 bucks basically all in Canadian.



My question is that with the premium hasbropulse membership or just regular hasbropulse account. Sorry trying to get the numbers before backing Today, 04:23 PM #2 canprime Nexus Maximus Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 2,196 Re: Dumb question about haslab deathsaurus Quote: savagephil Originally Posted by This will be a moronic question, but those who have had purchased deathsaurus from haslab, said it's 285 bucks basically all in Canadian.



My question is that with the premium hasbropulse membership or just regular hasbropulse account. Sorry trying to get the numbers before backing





You get nothing with Hasbo Pulse Premium membership being in Canada. You still have to pay shipping, tax, etc. So the price will be the same whether you are a member or not. You get nothing with Hasbo Pulse Premium membership being in Canada. You still have to pay shipping, tax, etc. So the price will be the same whether you are a member or not.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge