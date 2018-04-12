|
Power of The Primes Wave 3 Deluxes Found at New Zealand Retail
Thanks to user "Bugg3rnaut" over at TFNZ
, we have a confirmed sighting of the next wave of Deluxes from the Power of The Primes toyline. This wave will add Blot, Sinnertwin and Cutthroat of the Terrorcons to your Decepticon forces. Combine the three with Wave 2’s Hun-Gurr and Ripper-Snapper and you’ll be able to form the almighty ABOMINUS. These figures were found at a Toyworld in Sylvia Park. With any luck, these should be hitting the US brick and mortar and online retailers within the next month or so. You can chime in with your thoughts on the boards » Continue Reading.
