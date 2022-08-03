Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
More Legacy Year 2 Listings Discovered ? Voyager Bludgeon, Nemesis Leo Prime, Ramjet


Leak season continues! We now have even more Legacy Year 2 listings found in Walmart’s system courtesy of TFW’s Jtprime17. In this batch we have the following for 2023: ? Tra Gen Legacy EV core Nemesis Prime ? Tra Gen Legacy EV Core Grimlock ? Tra Gen Legacy EV Core Bomburst Pr (Core Energon Monster Package refresh) ? Tra Gen Legacy EV Core Swoop ? Tra Gen Legacy EV Core Starscream Pr ? Tra Gen Legacy EV Core Skar ? Tra Gen Legacy EV Core Snarl ? Tra Gen Legacy EV Deluxe Shrapnel ? Tra Gen Legacy EV Deluxe Prowl &#187; Continue Reading.

The post More Legacy Year 2 Listings Discovered – Voyager Bludgeon, Nemesis Leo Prime, Ramjet PR & More! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



dang we really are getting a full set of tiny dinobots.
