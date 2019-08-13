Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Lio Convoy - Preorder on EBGames.ca
Today, 01:40 PM
TheSwipe95
TheSwipe95
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
Posts: 106
Lio Convoy - Preorder on EBGames.ca
While check stuff on ebgames.ca today, I noticed the preorder for Masterpiece Lio Convoy is now live. Not sure if it's been reported yet, but I figured I'd make a new thread just in case.
https://www.ebgames.ca/Toys-Collecti...y-eb-exclusive
Today, 02:21 PM
wervenom
Erector
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 6,503
Re: Lio Convoy - Preorder on EBGames.ca
Yeah for that price they can keep it
Today, 02:47 PM
Matrix_Holder
The chosen one
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Burlington, ont, canada
Posts: 5,885
Re: Lio Convoy - Preorder on EBGames.ca
131 usd and anime export.
