Super_Megatron
SDCC 2019 Transformers Exclusives: Hasbro Pulse Premium Early Access on 9/3


Updating your calendars from our previous story about the 9/4 online purchase availability of this year’s convention exclusive Transformers items, Hasbro Pulse’s Convention Exclusives Are Coming campaign revealed that Hasbro Pulse Premium members will be granted early access to a limited quantity of those items on 9/3. If you are not yet a Hasbro Pulse Premium member, click here for all of the registration details. Review our coverage of announced exclusives, including our MP-10G Ecto-35 Optimus Prime*gallery,*the Transformers Trading Card Games Blaster vs. Soundwave 35th Anniversary Edition*Set*&#38; Convention Pack and the BotBots Con Crew*10-Pack. Stay &#187; Continue Reading.

The post SDCC 2019 Transformers Exclusives: Hasbro Pulse Premium Early Access on 9/3 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
