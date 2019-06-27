|
SDCC 2019 Transformers Exclusives: Hasbro Pulse Premium Early Access on 9/3
Updating your calendars from our previous
story about the 9/4 online purchase availability of this year’s convention exclusive Transformers items, Hasbro Pulse’s Convention Exclusives Are Coming campaign revealed that Hasbro Pulse Premium members will be granted early access to a limited quantity of those items on 9/3. If you are not yet a Hasbro Pulse Premium member, click here
for all of the registration details. Review our coverage of announced exclusives, including our MP-10G Ecto-35 Optimus Prime*gallery
,*the Transformers Trading Card Games Blaster vs. Soundwave 35th Anniversary Edition*Set
*& Convention Pack and the BotBots Con Crew*10-Pack
. Stay » Continue Reading.
