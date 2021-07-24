|
Yolopark SGHK 2021: IIES Optimus Prime Earth Mode And Bumblebee & Plamo Series Shockw
We still have some news from the recent*ACGHK 2021 convention (Ani-Com & Game Hong Kong). This time Yolopark
have shared images of their*IIES Optimus Prime Earth Mode And Bumblebee & Plamo Series Optimus Prime and Shockwave that were on exhibit at their booth. Click on the titles to surf to the respective threads in our boards: IIES Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime
*– The color prototype of this impressive top quality action figure was the center of Yolopark’s booth. They were offering an special bundle with the IIES Optimus Prime, display base and globe hologram at the convention » Continue Reading.
