Toy R Us Coupon: Buy 2 get 1 free Transformers, in store The old $20 off $50 coupon has ended and the new promo is up: click to generate a single - use coupon with unique Barcode for Buy 2 Get One Free" on select Hasbro products; including Transformers.



Buy 2 Get 1 Free* on Hasbro Toys and Games

Offer valid: Feb 3 - March 2, 2017

Instore only.



*Of equal or lesser value.



Mix and Match on these Hasbro brands: Hasbro Games, Play Doh, My Little Pony, Littlest Pet Shop, FurReal Friends, Beyblade Burst, Transformers and Nerf.



Regular priced items only and excluding clearance.



Limit one coupon per transaction.



Cannot be used in conjunction with any other coupon or Offer.



This coupon is not redeemable for cash and original coupon must be surrendered at the time of purchase.



Valid instore only at any ToysRUs retail locations in Canada.



Taxes applicable on price after coupon savings in accordance

with government regulations.



Offer valid: Feb 3 - March 2, 2017.