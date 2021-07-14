|
Flame Toys Furai Model Kit Nemesis Prime (G1 ver) Revealed
Flame Toys reveal via Twitter
Nemesis Prime (G1 ver). The Furai Model Kit is an exclusive to the convention ACG HK (Animation-Comic-Game Hong Hong) 2021 and is limited to 200 pieces. No word yet if this will be released in other markets.
The post Flame Toys Furai Model Kit Nemesis Prime (G1 ver) Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca