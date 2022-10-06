Direct from New York Comic Con 2022 we can share for you a small round up of Transformers related products, courtesy of our coverage team at the event. Transformers Minimates Wave 3 –* Color prototypes on display. Featuring characters from the classic Transformers movie from 1986. Arcee Jazz Galvatron Coronation Starscream Transformers Milestones Statues – 1:6 scale statues limited to 1000 units worldwide. G1 Grimlock (New reveal, robot mode holding his sword and blaster) Beast Wars Optimus Primal (previously revealed) Beast Wars Megatron*(previously revealed) Super 7 Super Shogun Transformers –*24-cm tall figures designed after the classic 70?s and 80?s big » Continue Reading.
