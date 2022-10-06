Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New York Comic Con 2022 Coverage: Diamond Selects Transfomers Statues & Minimates And
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 10:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,033
New York Comic Con 2022 Coverage: Diamond Selects Transfomers Statues & Minimates And


Direct from New York Comic Con 2022 we can share for you a small round up of Transformers related products, courtesy of our coverage team at the event. Transformers Minimates Wave 3 –* Color prototypes on display. Featuring characters from the classic Transformers movie from 1986. Arcee Jazz Galvatron Coronation Starscream Transformers Milestones Statues – 1:6 scale statues limited to 1000 units worldwide. G1 Grimlock (New reveal, robot mode holding his sword and blaster) Beast Wars Optimus Primal (previously revealed) Beast Wars Megatron*(previously revealed) Super 7 Super Shogun Transformers –*24-cm tall figures designed after the classic 70?s and 80?s big &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New York Comic Con 2022 Coverage: Diamond Selects Transfomers Statues & Minimates And Super 7 Super Shogun Megatron appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:13 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.