Walmart Exclusive Transformers x Back To The Future Gigawatt In-Hand Images


Thanks to our very own 2005 Board member*DavidT*for sharing in our boards our first in-hand images of the*Walmart Exclusive Transformers x Back To The Future Gigawatt. This was a special and limited Gigawatt edition which came*numbered with sequences of 0001 of 1985. Pre-orders for this figure sold out in a very brief period of time last year. While there was a regular retail Gigawatt version available later, this limited was version finally delivered to the lucky fans who were able to pre-order it.**DavidT* shared several comparison shots of the box next to the retail version which let us &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Walmart Exclusive Transformers x Back To The Future Gigawatt In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



